Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Released; Exams From Nov 29

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term Date Sheet 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Education department has released the mid-term dates sheet for the Karnataka Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check all the details by visiting - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the notice issued by the Pre-University Education department, the exam is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 10, 2021, and the examination will be held The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Candidates must note that the exam for the Kannada paper will start in the morning session, and the exams for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, and French will be held in the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by an examination of the other main subjects. All the examinations would be conducted at nodal centers only, and the answer sheets of the students would be checked at other colleges. Check the Karnataka PUC mid term schedule below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid term date sheet

Date Subjects (Morning session) Subjects (Afternoon Session) November 11, 2021

Kannada

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French November 30, 2021 English - December 1, 2021 History, Physics - December 2, 2021 Economies, Chemistry - December 3, 2021 Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Statistics December 6, 2021 Sociology, Mathematics Basic Maths December 7, 2021 Accountancy, Education, Home Science - December 8, 2021 Business Studies, Logic Optional Kannada December 9, 2021 Geography, Psychology Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness December 10, 2021 Hindi Urdu, Sanskrit

Image: PTI