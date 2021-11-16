Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Released; Exams From Nov 29

Quick links:
Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term Date Sheet 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Education department has released the mid-term dates sheet for the Karnataka Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check all the details by visiting - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the notice issued by the Pre-University Education department, the exam is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 10, 2021, and the examination will be held The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.
Candidates must note that the exam for the Kannada paper will start in the morning session, and the exams for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, and French will be held in the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by an examination of the other main subjects. All the examinations would be conducted at nodal centers only, and the answer sheets of the students would be checked at other colleges. Check the Karnataka PUC mid term schedule below.
