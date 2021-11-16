Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Released; Exams From Nov 29

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term Date Sheet 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Education department has released the mid-term dates sheet. Exam begins on Nov 29.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Karnataka

Image: PTI


Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term Date Sheet 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Education department has released the mid-term dates sheet for the Karnataka Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check all the details by visiting - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the notice issued by the Pre-University Education department, the exam is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 10, 2021, and the examination will be held The mid-term 2nd PUC exams will be in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Candidates must note that the exam for the Kannada paper will start in the morning session, and the exams for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, and French will be held in the afternoon session of the first day, November 29, followed by an examination of the other main subjects. All the examinations would be conducted at nodal centers only, and the answer sheets of the students would be checked at other colleges. Check the Karnataka PUC mid term schedule below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid term date sheet

  • Date
  • Subjects (Morning session)
  • Subjects (Afternoon Session)

 
  • November 11, 2021

 
  •  
  • Kannada
  •  
  • Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

 
  • November 30, 2021

 
  • English
  • -
  • December 1, 2021

 
  • History, Physics
  • -
  • December 2, 2021

 
  • Economies, Chemistry
  • -
  • December 3, 2021

 
  • Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology
  • Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Statistics

 
  • December 6, 2021

 
  • Sociology, Mathematics
  • Basic Maths

 
  • December 7, 2021

 
  • Accountancy, Education, Home Science
  • -
  • December 8, 2021

 
  • Business Studies, Logic
  • Optional Kannada

 
  • December 9, 2021

 
  • Geography, Psychology
  • Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

 
  • December 10, 2021

 
  • Hindi
  • Urdu, Sanskrit

 

Image: PTI

READ | CBSE term 1 exams 2021 to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here
READ | AIIMS NORCET 2021 Admit Card: How to download nursing officer exam admit card online
READ | CBSE, ICSE term-1 exams 2022: SC adjourns hearing of hybrid mode exam matter to Nov 18
READ | CBSE term 1 exam 2022 for class 12 begins today, here's how to fill OMR sheet
READ | SSC GD Constable exam begins today, check important instructions here
Tags: Karnataka, Karnataka 2nd PUC, Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term date sheet
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND