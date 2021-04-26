Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021 Postponed: Check The Notification Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021 has been postponed. The new dates will be confirmed in due course. Take a look at the notification & revised timetable.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
karnataka 2nd puc practical exam 2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)


The Karnataka Government has announced the postponement of Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 for Class 12 students. The official notification stated that this decision was taken in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. The Class 12 practical exams were initially supposed to be conducted on April 28 while the new dates still remain unannounced. Here’s what was mentioned in the official notification and what to expect from Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam Postponed

The official notification was released in Kannada. It explained how the decision to postpone the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 was taken after considering the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone the exams in view of the pandemic and its rise in the State. As a result, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theoretical exams, of which a revised timetable was provided as well.

As per the revised timetable of the Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam, the theory-based exams are set to be conducted from May 24 to June 16, 2021. Since the official notification mentioned that the practical exams will be scheduled after the completion of theory exams, expect the 2nd PUC practical exam postponed dates to fall somewhere towards the end of June. Here is the revised final timetable of the 2nd PUC May-June 2021 Annual Examination -

READ | COVID advisory panel recommends more stringent restrictions in Karnataka
Day & Date Time Subject Subject Code

Monday

May 24, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM History 21

Tuesday

May 25, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Karnatak Music

Hindustani Music

25

26

Wednesday

May 26, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Geography 24

Thursday

May 27, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Psychology

Basic Maths

32

75

Friday

May 28, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Logic 23

Saturday

May 29, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Kannada 01

Monday

May 31, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Accountancy

Mathematics

Education

30

35

52

Tuesday

June 01, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Healthcare

Beauty & Wellness

(NSQF)

61

62

63

64

65

Wednesday

June 02, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Political Science

Computer Science

29

41

Thursday

June 03, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Biology

Electronics

36

40

Friday

June 04, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Economics 22

Saturday

June 05, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Home Science 67

Monday

June 07, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Business Studies

Physics

27

33

Tuesday

June 08, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Geology 37

Wednesday

June 09, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Marathi

Arabic

French

04

05

06

07

11

12

Thursday

June 10, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Sociology

Chemistry

28

34

Friday

June 11, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM

Urdu

Sanskrit

08

09

Saturday

June 12, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Statistics 31

Monday

June 14, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Optional Kannada 16

Tuesday

June 15, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Hindi 03

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM English 02

Direct link to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Postponed Official Notification

Direct link to the KSEB website

Image Source: Shutterstock

READ | 'Vaccinate people in Karnataka free of cost from May 1': HDK
READ | COVID-19: Karnataka crosses 13L cases with 29,438 fresh
READ | Expert committee wants 14-day lockdown, stringent restrictions in Karnataka to curb COVID

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT