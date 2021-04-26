Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021 Postponed: Check The Notification Here

Quick links:
The Karnataka Government has announced the postponement of Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 for Class 12 students. The official notification stated that this decision was taken in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. The Class 12 practical exams were initially supposed to be conducted on April 28 while the new dates still remain unannounced. Here’s what was mentioned in the official notification and what to expect from Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021.
The official notification was released in Kannada. It explained how the decision to postpone the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 was taken after considering the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone the exams in view of the pandemic and its rise in the State. As a result, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theoretical exams, of which a revised timetable was provided as well.
As per the revised timetable of the Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam, the theory-based exams are set to be conducted from May 24 to June 16, 2021. Since the official notification mentioned that the practical exams will be scheduled after the completion of theory exams, expect the 2nd PUC practical exam postponed dates to fall somewhere towards the end of June. Here is the revised final timetable of the 2nd PUC May-June 2021 Annual Examination -
|Day & Date
|Time
|Subject
|Subject Code
|
Monday
May 24, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|History
|21
|
Tuesday
May 25, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Karnatak Music
Hindustani Music
|
25
26
|
Wednesday
May 26, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Geography
|24
|
Thursday
May 27, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Psychology
Basic Maths
|
32
75
|
Friday
May 28, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Logic
|23
|
Saturday
May 29, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Kannada
|01
|
Monday
May 31, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Accountancy
Mathematics
Education
|
30
35
52
|
Tuesday
June 01, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Information Technology
Retail
Automobile
Healthcare
Beauty & Wellness
(NSQF)
|
61
62
63
64
65
|
Wednesday
June 02, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Political Science
Computer Science
|
29
41
|
Thursday
June 03, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Biology
Electronics
|
36
40
|
Friday
June 04, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Economics
|22
|
Saturday
June 05, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Home Science
|67
|
Monday
June 07, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Business Studies
Physics
|
27
33
|
Tuesday
June 08, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Geology
|37
|
Wednesday
June 09, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Marathi
Arabic
French
|
04
05
06
07
11
12
|
Thursday
June 10, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Sociology
Chemistry
|
28
34
|
Friday
June 11, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|
Urdu
Sanskrit
|
08
09
|
Saturday
June 12, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Statistics
|31
|
Monday
June 14, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Optional Kannada
|16
|
Tuesday
June 15, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|Hindi
|03
|
Wednesday
June 16, 2021
|10:15 AM to 01:30 PM
|English
|02