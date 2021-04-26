Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021 Postponed: Check The Notification Here

The Karnataka Government has announced the postponement of Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 for Class 12 students. The official notification stated that this decision was taken in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. The Class 12 practical exams were initially supposed to be conducted on April 28 while the new dates still remain unannounced. Here’s what was mentioned in the official notification and what to expect from Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2021.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam Postponed

The official notification was released in Kannada. It explained how the decision to postpone the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2021 was taken after considering the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone the exams in view of the pandemic and its rise in the State. As a result, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theoretical exams, of which a revised timetable was provided as well.

As per the revised timetable of the Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam, the theory-based exams are set to be conducted from May 24 to June 16, 2021. Since the official notification mentioned that the practical exams will be scheduled after the completion of theory exams, expect the 2nd PUC practical exam postponed dates to fall somewhere towards the end of June. Here is the revised final timetable of the 2nd PUC May-June 2021 Annual Examination -

Day & Date Time Subject Subject Code Monday May 24, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM History 21 Tuesday May 25, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Karnatak Music Hindustani Music 25 26 Wednesday May 26, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Geography 24 Thursday May 27, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Psychology Basic Maths 32 75 Friday May 28, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Logic 23 Saturday May 29, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Kannada 01 Monday May 31, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Accountancy Mathematics Education 30 35 52 Tuesday June 01, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Information Technology Retail Automobile Healthcare Beauty & Wellness (NSQF) 61 62 63 64 65 Wednesday June 02, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Political Science Computer Science 29 41 Thursday June 03, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Biology Electronics 36 40 Friday June 04, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Economics 22 Saturday June 05, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Home Science 67 Monday June 07, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Business Studies Physics 27 33 Tuesday June 08, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Geology 37 Wednesday June 09, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Arabic French 04 05 06 07 11 12 Thursday June 10, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Sociology Chemistry 28 34 Friday June 11, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Urdu Sanskrit 08 09 Saturday June 12, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Statistics 31 Monday June 14, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Optional Kannada 16 Tuesday June 15, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM Hindi 03 Wednesday June 16, 2021 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM English 02

Image Source: Shutterstock