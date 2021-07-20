Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check Scores

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will on Tuesday announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021. Candidates who are registered for the 2nd PUC or class 12th under KSEEB will get their board results today. As per the official notice, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be declared at 4 pm.

“Second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results to be announced on July 20. Regular students and repeaters would be able to access the same at karresults.nic.in from 4.30 pm,” the official notice reads.

However, the students will be able to check their class 12th results after 4.30 pm. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available on the official website - karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 2nd PUC Result 2021 link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021

This year, the Karnataka Board had to cancel the exams due to the second wave of the Cofronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held this year. Hence, the students are evaluated on the basis of an Alternative Assessment Scheme. Around seven lakh students were enrolled for the 2nd PUC exams. As per the evaluation criteria prepared by KSEEB, the results of the students have been prepared on 45:45:10 formula. As per the board, the student's performance in the SSLC annual examination, 1st PUC Exam, and the internal assessment in class 12 have been taken into consideration.