Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021: The Karnataka class 12th results 2021 have been declared on Monday, September 20, 2021. This year, the second PUC Class 12 examination was conducted for the students who were not satisfied with their scores. Earlier, the scores were calculated with the alternative assessment criteria. The results have been uploaded on the official website. The result release date was earlier announced by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh. The Minister on September 19 tweeted, "Result of Secondary PU Annual Examination held in August - September - 2021. It will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at http://karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates." Candidates can check the list of websites on which results have been uploaded here.
Earlier, the second PUC Class 12 examination scorecard was released on July 20, 2021. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, like many other Board Karnataka board also cancelled the board examinations. Students have been assessed based on alternative assessment criteria. This year as many as 2,239 students scored 600 out of 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021