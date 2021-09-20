Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021: The Karnataka class 12th results 2021 have been declared on Monday, September 20, 2021. This year, the second PUC Class 12 examination was conducted for the students who were not satisfied with their scores. Earlier, the scores were calculated with the alternative assessment criteria. The results have been uploaded on the official website. The result release date was earlier announced by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh. The Minister on September 19 tweeted, "Result of Secondary PU Annual Examination held in August - September - 2021. It will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at http://karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates." Candidates can check the list of websites on which results have been uploaded here.

Karnataka Board class 12 results 2021: Important Dates

The exams were started on August 19, 2021

The exams ended on September 3, 2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC class 12 results have been declared on September 20, 2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC: Websites to check

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ www.karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC II Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the examination should visit the official website which is karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link, 'Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 result.'

Candidates will have to enter all the required details and click on ‘submit.’

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

PUC Class 12 examination: Scorecard

Earlier, the second PUC Class 12 examination scorecard was released on July 20, 2021. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, like many other Board Karnataka board also cancelled the board examinations. Students have been assessed based on alternative assessment criteria. This year as many as 2,239 students scored 600 out of 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021