Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Are Out At Karresults.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced 2nd PUC results 2021. The results have been announced on Tuesday at 4 pm. Candidates who registered themselves for class 12th under KSEEB can now see the board results on the official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. A declaration ceremony along with press meet was held at the Bengaluru office to announce results. On the basis of the 2nd PUC results announced on July 20, students will get admission to degree and graduate-level programs. 6,66,497 students registered for the examination out of which 2239 students secured 600 out of 600.

“Second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) results to be announced on July 20. Regular students and repeaters would be able to access the same at karresults.nic.in from 4.30 pm,” the official notice read.

How to check Karnataka PUC Results 2021

Candidates should visit the official website karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "PUC Results announced on 20/07/2021"

The candidate will be redirected to a new page

Fill the required columns to log in for checking Karnataka class 12th results

After clicking submit button, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download result, cross-check details and take a printout for future reference

OR here is the DIRECT LINK to check results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year, the Karnataka Board like few other boards decided to cancel the exams due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Due to the cancellation of exams, students have been evaluated on the basis of an Alternative Assessment Scheme. As per the evaluation criteria prepared by KSEEB, the results of more than 6.66 lakh students have been prepared on 45:45:10 formula. As per the board, the student's performance in the SSLC annual examination, 1st PUC Exam, and the internal assessment in class 12 have been taken into consideration while preparing results.

Other websites to check results