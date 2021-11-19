Karnataka 2nd PUC Revised Exam Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Pre-University Education Department on Thursday, November 18 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2021 revised time table. Karnataka mid term exam schedule clarifies all the confusion that was there among students related to postponement and change in exam system. As per the Karnataka PUC schedule which has been released, the exams will begin on December 9 and will continue till December 23, 2021.

The revised time table has details such as date, time and subject codes for all papers. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12:15 pm whereas the second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. The complete schedule has been attached below in this article. For more information related to the mid term exam, candidates can visit the official website pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2021 Revised Time table: Highlights

On December 9, 2021, exam for History, Physics will be conducted

On December 10, 2021, exam for Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French will be conducted

On December 11, 2021, exam for Economics, Chemistry will be held

On December 15, 2021, candidates will take the exam for Statistics

On December 16, 2021, candidates will take Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths exam

On December 17, 2021, candidates will take Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit exam

On December 18, 2021, candidates will take English exam

On December 20, 2021, candidates will take Political Science, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

On December 21, 2021, candidates will take Accountancy, Education, Home Science

On December 22, 2021, candidates will take Logic, Business Studies, Optional Kannada

On December 23, 2021, candidates will take Geography, Psychology, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

Candidates must know that the revised time table has been released as the exams were earlier scheduled to be held in November- December. Karnataka 2nd PUC mid term exam was scheduled to be conducted between November 29 and December 16, 2021. However, the decision to postpone the exam was taken considering backlash from students, student organizations, and other stakeholders. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the admit card related details.