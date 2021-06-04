Karnataka Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID 19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Karnataka Board Exams for 2nd PUC have been cancelled for 2021. Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar made the announcement today on the pending Karnataka SSLC and PUC Exams 2021. He stated that they have completed all of the necessary preparations, but that pupils are split on whether or not to take the tests. As a result, the state government has decided to postpone the 2nd PUC exams.

Karnataka board exams 2021 cancelled

Suresh Kumar, speaking on the exam, said that the decision to cancel the 2nd PUC was made after receiving comments from all stakeholders since some wanted the exam and others did not. The SSLC test in Karnataka will be held in the third week of July. Furthermore, only two exams would be given: one for language and the other for a multiple choice question on science, math, and social science.

In addition to the above announcement, it was also stated that only the teachers who have been vaccinated would be invigilators. The state government has previously stated its intention to conduct the investigation. A tentative date for the SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in Karnataka was sought. However, several students asked that the state government follow CBSE's lead and cancel the Class 12 Board Examinations.

Karnataka class 12 exam cancelled

Suresh Kumar, the Karnataka State Education Minister, said a week ago on May 23 that it was critical to conduct the Class 12 exams while considering the children's academic future. The Karnataka administration had made it plain a week ago, on May 14, that it had made no decision to cancel the Karnataka Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The Karnataka government has provisionally rescheduled the board exams for July/August. However, the central government's decision has prompted numerous state governments to re-evaluate their positions.

CBSE board exam cancelled

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 12 students ran a large months-long campaign on Twitter with several hashtags to persuade CBSE to cancel the exams. Students at Karnataka's state board are following in their footsteps, pushing for the cancellation of board exams on Twitter.

While announcing the cancellation of the CBSE 12th Examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged everyone to be empathetic to the students. Kumar today stated that the decision to scrap the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam was made with the safety and welfare of the students in mind.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK