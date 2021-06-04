Karnataka Cancels Class 12 Board Exams; To Go Ahead With Board Exams Of Class 10

In a key development, the Karnataka government has decided to cancel the class 12 exams but to go ahead with exams of class 10. In a statement released, the Karnataka government announced that exams of the second year of the pre-university course (PUC) or class 12 have been cancelled while the class 10 or SSLC exams will be held in the third week of July.

"The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said talking about the changed pattern of exams. "The multi-choice question paper bearing 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions," he added while highlight that the exams will be conducted in 6,000 centres, and each room will have 10 to 12 students.

He also made it clear there will be a supplementary examination for those students who are affected by Covid-19.

Seven states -- Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Odisha and Uttarakhand have called off their board exams till now while few others said they will take a call soon.

CBSE and ISC cancel class 12 board exams

Hours after the high-profile meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, the CBSE, as well as the ISC class 12 board exams, were cancelled. Both the leading boards held that the students will not be required to appear for physical exams, and will be marked on objective criteria, the details of which will be released at a later date. The boards also maintained that if any student is dissatisfied with the criteria or the marks obtained, they will be given a chance to appear for physical exams on a later date, when the COVID-19 situation improves and the environment seems conducive for conductive physical exams.

(Credit-PTI)