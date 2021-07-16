Karnataka CET 2021 Application Process Ends Today, Find Direct Links To Apply Online

Karnataka CET 2021: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will be ending the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 on Friday, July 16. Candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply should make sure to apply by July 16 as the application window will be closed afterwards. The registration process started on June 15. Candidates who want to apply can do the same at kea.kar.nic.in. The application fee charged from general category students will be Rs 500. Female candidates and students of the reserved category will have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

How to apply for KCET 2021

Candidates should visit the official website - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Scroll down to find a link to register for UGCET 2021 exam

Fill in the required details to register (like name, mobile number, email ID, etc)

Login using the ID, password that will be generated after registration

Fill the KCET 2021 form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Here is the direct link to the application form

KCET 2021: Important Dates

Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021

Last date to register for exams- July 16, 2021

Last date to pay application fee- July 19, 2021

An official notification issued on 8th July reads, During fee payment, if your bank account is debited, but payment receipt is not received, please wait for 14 hours for bank reconciliation. Also, raise a query to KEA WhatsApp number 9471388123 or email- keauthority-ka@nic.in

Exam Details

Karnataka government issued a revised schedule and as per that, the Biology paper will be held in the morning shift. On August 28, the exam will start at 10:30 am and will continue till 11:50 am. On the same day, the Maths paper will be held from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on August 29. The candidate must note that all four papers of KCET carry 60 marks each. Here is the direct link to see the revised schedule.

About CET

The Government of Karnataka established Common Entrance Test Cell in the year 1994. The aim was to form a body for conducting entrance tests and determining the eligibility/merit, for admission to the first year. KCET is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to professional courses in state universities. Through exams, students aim to seek seats in Medical, Dental, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering / Architecture Courses, Farm Science i.e, B.sc. (Agriculture), B.sc. (Sericulture), B.sc (Horticulture), B.sc(Forestry), B.sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc.(Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science & Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri.Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D Courses.