Karnataka CET 2021 Held For Biology, Math Papers Today; Check Details On Answer Key Here

The Karnataka Exam Authority on Saturday began the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. The KCET exam 2021 was held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

KEA conducted the exam for Biology, and Mathematics papers on August 28. The exam for Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on August 29. Moreover, the language paper for Kannada- Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will be held on August 30. Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

Karnataka CET 2021 answer key

Candidates who have appeared for the KCET 2021 exam are eagerly waiting for the answer key. Candidates must note that the KCET 2021 answer key for Biology and Mathematics will be released soon after the exam is concluded on August 30. The answer keys for all the papers will be released together within few days.

After the release of KCET 2021 answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections if they find any error in the keys. The facility will be online. After considering the valid objections, KEA will release the revised and final answer keys along with the KCET 2021 results.

Karnataka CET 2021

Karnataka CET 2021 is being conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state. Around 2 lakh students are expected to take the test. As per the official data, a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the Karnataka CET-2021. The exam will be held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations.