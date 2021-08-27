Karnataka CET 2021 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Key Details Here

The Karnataka government is all set to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. The examination will begin tomorrow, August 28 and will conclude on August 29. All preparations have been made along with precautionary measures to conduct the Karnataka CET, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Karnataka CET 2021 will be held for candidates seeking admissions to various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state. Around 2 lakh students are expected to take the test. As per the official data, a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the Karnataka CET-2021. The exam will be held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations.

"Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Home department will depute the sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centers of the respective districts on the days of the test," Mr Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of Assistant Commissioner cadre to each examination center, he said.

Besides, a total of 530 observers, 1,060 Special Invigilation Squad Members, 530 Custodians, and around 8,409 Invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties. The Common Entrance Tests for Biology and Maths are scheduled to be held on August 28 while for Physics and Chemistry, the test will be held on August 29. Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

(with inputs from PTI)