Karnataka CET Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections By Sept 4; See Direct Links Here

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has released the answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the KCET 2021 can download the answer key and match it with their answers. The KCET answer key 2021 is available on the official website of kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections against any key on or before September 4.

How to download Karnataka CET answer key

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KCET 2021 answer key link flashing on the homepage

Download the subject-wise answer key PDF

Match it with your responses.

Direct links to download Karnataka CET 2021 answer key

Biology - Temporary Key Answer

Math - Temporary Key Answer

Chemistry - Temporary Key Answer

Physics - Temporary Key Answer

The Karnataka CET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. KEA conducted the exam for Biology, and Mathematics papers on August 28. The exam for Physics and Chemistry papers were held on August 29. Moreover, the language paper for Kannada- Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas were held on August 30. Kannada Language Test were held on August 30 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bangalore for which 1,682 candidates have registered.

Karnataka CET 2021

Karnataka CET 2021 is being conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various vocational courses, including engineering, in 530 examination centers across the state. Around 2 lakh students are expected to take the test. As per the official data, a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the Karnataka CET-2021. The exam will be held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations.