Karnataka CET Postponed Due To COVID-19: KCET 2021 To Be Held In August, See New Dates

KCET postponed: Karnataka government has postponed the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KCET 2021 has been scheduled to be held in the month of August 2021, the higher education minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said. He said that the KCET 2021 has been postponed due to the postponement of the class 12th or second PUC in the state.

The government has also postponed the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students. The exam will be conducted on August 30, which was earlier scheduled for July 9.

KCET 2021 New Dates

Earlier, the Karnataka CET was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8. However, the exam has been postponed. As per the latest announcement, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. As per the revised schedule, the Biology paper will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am on August 28. Maths paper will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm on August 28. Physics and Chemistry papers will be held in the morning and afternoon shift, respectively, on August 29.

All four papers carry 60 marks each. KCET is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). KCET 2021 is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to professional courses in state universities.