Karnataka DCET 2020 Results Declared On Official Website; Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) recently declared the results of Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2020 on its official website. The Karnataka PGCET exams are conducted for admissions into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch courses in various colleges in Karnataka. While DCET i.e. Diploma CET is for those students who want admission into 2nd and 3rd sem engineering courses.

Karnataka DCET 2020 results out

The results can be checked on their official website, that is, kea.kar.nic.in. Along with the results, the CET final answer key 2020 has also been released. Provisional key was released on October 20, 2020. Also, candidates were allowed to raise objections till October 24, 2020. For checking the result, the candidate needs to first log in at the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. On the homepage, the candidate needs to click on the link “DCET-2020 - Result”. Moving further, the candidate is required to enter their credentials on the new screen that appears. Once the result comes out, candidates can download the result and take its print out.

The exams were initally supposed to take place in August. However, they were postponed for later dates due to the issues faced during the current pandemic in the country. Also, the authorities extended the application dates for the Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020 exams.

