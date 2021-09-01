Karnataka DCET 2021 Application Begins, Check Steps To Apply Here

Karnataka DCET 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the application process for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the application process till September 13, 2021. Candidates should make sure to apply by 5:30 pm. Candidates are hereby informed that the last date to pay the application fee is September 14, 2021.

In order to apply for Karnataka D-CET 2021, candidates will have to pay an application fee. Candidates falling under the General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 650. The application fee for SC/ST/Category-1 is Rs. 500. Interested candidates will have to apply should make sure can apply online through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Important Dates

The application window has been opened on August 31, 2021

The last date for the Karnataka DCET application is September 13, 2021

The Karnataka Diploma CET 2021 hall ticket will be available on October 11, 2021 (11 am)

The Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test-2021 will be conducted on October 23, 2021 (10 am to 1 pm)

The Kannada language Test: (ONLY for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on October 23, 2021 (3 pm to 4 pm)

Karnataka D-CET 2021: Steps to apply