Karnataka Education Minister Hints At Closure Of Schools Again Amid COVID Scare

With COVID-19 cases on the rise among students in various schools and colleges, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that if the situation arises, the government will not hesitate to shut down exams and schools. He insisted, however, that the experts were of the opinion that holding regular off-line classes was not a problem.

"We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts are of the opinion that there is no problem," Nagesh told the media. The administration was constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation on an hourly basis, according to the minister. He went on to say that the administration would make alternative preparations to avoid any problems.

The Minister urged people not to panic because it will have an impact on children's academic activities. "There is no need for people to panic because this year we started regular schools after a year of lockdown. In case schools are shut again then it will be difficult to bring back children to the classes," Nagesh said.

However, he promised the parents that if the COVID-19 scenario is shown to be affecting children's health, the education department will take strict steps. The announcement occurred as a result of an increase in COVID instances among students. A large number of students and faculty members at a medical institution in Hubballi-Dharwad tested positive for COVID-19.

Residential school children in Bengaluru rural, Mysuru, and Chikkamagaluru developed pandemic clusters. Students in an independent institution in Bengaluru staged a protest on Monday morning in response to rumours of a COVID-19 outbreak in the students' hostel, reported news agency ANI.

69 Test COVID Positive At Private School

On Saturday, December 4, 69 persons were tested COVID-19 positive at a school in Karnataka, including 59 students and 10 staff members. The affected students are all asymptomatic, according to Chikkamagaluru's District Health Officer (DHO). The DHO stated that medical and health personnel have been deployed to treat the patients according to home isolation protocols and that the school will be closed for a week.

(with inputs from ANI)

