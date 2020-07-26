Karnataka: Final year students to help in COVID-19 testing amid staff shortage

Minister of Medical Education, Karnataka has asked officials to utilize final year students for COVID-19 duties, a move initiated following a shortage of staff for testing. Speaking at a virtual conference, Dr K Sudhakar asserted that in addition to direct recruitments, final year students of lab technician courses, science students of RGUHS and other volunteers would be given proper training before being assigned COVID duties.

30,000 tests in Bengaluru

In the conference, which also saw the presence of senior officers Shalini Rajaneesh, Ajay Seth, Manjunath Prasad, Maneesh Moudgil, Satyavathi, D.Randeep, Ambu Kumar, Dr.Manjula, Dr Sudhakar revealed that the government aimed to test 30000 people in a day in Bengaluru alone. Speaking further he said that decisions have to be made to admit them in COVID Care Centers and Hospitals and that it was the duty of zonal teams to provide ambulance wherever necessary.

“The target has been set to conduct 30,000 tests per day in Bengaluru alone, but due to shortage of staff, the government is not able to achieve the target. The services of staff from 80 private labs and fever clinics are already being utilised. Mobile units are also running short of trained manpower. Therefore, the necessary arrangement is being made under the Disaster Management Act,” said Dr Sudhakar in a press statement..

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded as many as 90,942 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 33,750 have been discharged. So far, 1796 people have lost their lives after contracting the infection. On July 26, the state recorded 5,072 new cases and 72 deaths.

The state recently announced a waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru and said the city civic body would bear the cost. It reportedly said that from now on, families of the COVID deceased need not pay any fees fixed by the city civic body- Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)- across 12 electric crematoriums in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)