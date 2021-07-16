Karnataka Govt Gives Nod For Reopening Of Health, Medical Academic Institutions Amid COVID

The BS Yeddyurappa-led Karnataka government on Friday announced the reopening of academic institutions concerned with the health and medical sector with the presence of students and teaching staff. With this move, educational institutions like medical and dental colleges along with Ayush, nursing institutions, and other health care academic organizations can resume regular physical classes adhering to strict COVID norms.

People vaccinated with single dose to be permitted

However, according to the guidelines floated by the state, students along with teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine will be authorized to attend classes physically in the educational institution. The government has also advised the institutions to strictly follow COVID containment behaviour and guidelines of the government.

According to the state Department of Health and Family Affairs, the state reported 1806 new cases of COVID and 42 deaths, taking the total number of infections to date to 28,80, 370 and fatalities to 36,079.

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa had earlier maintained that all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants were allowed to operate till 5 pm, adding that lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5 % COVID positivity. The guidelines have been further extended.

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am in the State.

There shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am in the State as per the guidelines.

Buses permitted to operate with 50% of the seating capacity, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. No travel by standing allowed.

All Shops without any distinction between essential and nonessential goods/services are allowed to function outside the containment zone from 6 am to 5 pm strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes, malls, are not permitted to function.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

All hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm for in-dining with 50% capacity strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and no liquor will be permitted to be served while in-dining

Hospitality services (lodging, resorts, etc) are allowed to function with 50% of its occupancy strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned department.

Only outdoor film/television-serial-related shooting permitted strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

All Construction activities/ civil repair works including shops/establishments dealing with construction material permitted outside containment zone adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Parks are permitted to open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging purposes strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behavior, but no group activities will be permitted.

Non-air-conditioned Gymnasiums are permitted to function with 50% of their capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines/SOPs issued by concerned departments.

Metro Rail services are permitted, with 50% occupancy, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.

Taxis, and auto rickshaws are permitted to operate and can carry a maximum of two passengers only.

COVID protocol violators to be penalised

The government also maintained that violators of COVID regulations will be liable to face lawful action under section 188 of the Indian Penal code.

The fresh guideline comes almost three months after all educational institutions in the state were ordered to remain closed from April 21, considering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan had on Monday, July 12, told the media that colleges in the state would reopen once all students along with the teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated. “We are preparing to reopen colleges in the state. Respective universities have started conducting their examinations as per the schedule. The vaccination program has been going on inviting students to get vaccinated,” he had said. The Deputy Chief Minister had also directed the vice-chancellors (VCs) of different institutions to vaccinate students above 18 years of age before July 7.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on July 5 announced the reopening of schools, colleges, institutions, and universities. Bihar CM took to Twitter to announce the same. He tweeted, “All Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.”