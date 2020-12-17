Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With British Council On Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education

The Karnataka Government and British Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bengaluru on Thursday in order to enhance bilateral cooperation in the higher education sector.

An official release from the CMO stated that the MoU will facilitate collaboration between the British Council and Karnataka State Higher Education Council as both bodies will facilitate the transfer of ideas and suggest a roadmap for planning educational programmes that will be in alignment with the National Education Policy.

Karnataka's higher education academic landscape through systemic initiatives such as leadership development for faculty and education and research partnerships between institutions of the state and the UK, the release stated.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UK Secretary of State for foreign and development affairs Dominic Raab, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan among others.

Facilitating research and social linkages

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yediyurappa said that the first of its kind three years MoU involves collaboration on leadership development in higher education institutions. State Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayana said that India is poised for a transformation in education with the introduction of National Education Policy while adding that the MoU will facilitate research and social linkages in the field of Higher Education between the two countries.

Speaking on the development, Director India of British Council Barbara Wickham OBE said the MoU is a further step in realising the mutual vision of a deep, strong India-UK education relationship while supporting the knowledge ambitions laid out in India's National Education Policy 2020.

Also, Director South India of British Council, Janaka Pushpanathan said employability and upskilling is a focus area for governments across the world and we are confident that the co-developed programmes as part of the MoU will help drive the desired results for both Karnataka and the UK in these areas.

(With PTI inputs)

