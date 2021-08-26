Karnataka High Court Recruitment: Applications Invited To Fill 142 Posts, Check Details

Karnataka High Court Recruitment: Karnataka Judiciary has released the Karnataka High Court Recruitment notification 2021. The notification has been released for the position of Second Division Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 142 vacancies for the second division assistant post till September 24, 2021. Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned positions can visit the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic for more information.

Karnataka HC Vacancy details

In order to apply for the above-mentioned position, the minimum age required is 18 years whereas the maximum age required is 35 years. However, candidates must consider that certain age relaxations will be applicable as per rules. Candidates should remember that they should have a minimum qualifying degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, and Computer Application or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university to be eligible for applying. Candidates eligible will be those who have passed graduation with at least 55% marks. It has also been said that candidates with a certificate in Basics of Computer from a recognized institute that imparts Computer Education to students will be preferred. The selected candidates will initially be kept on a probation period for two years.

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date to apply for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021

Last date of fee payment for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 27, 2021

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above-mentioned conditions should visit the official website of karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.

On the homepage, candidate should find the notification section

Candidates should further click on the notification for the recruitment of Second Division Assistant.

Post doing this candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill their application form

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee of Rs 350 and click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the form for future reference

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

For the position of Second Division Assistant under Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to sit in a written exam. The test paper will have translations from Kannada to English, questions from general knowledge, English essay. Post the completion of the written exam, candidates will be taking the viva test too.