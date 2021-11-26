Karnataka KCET Round One Seat Allotment Result Release Delayed, To Be Out Tomorrow

KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced that it will not be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Seat Allotment result on Friday, November 26, 2021. Through a notification on its official website, KEA said that the result release has been postponed. As per the notification, now the Round 1 Seat Allotment results will be released on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

It should be noted that apart from the result date, the schedule has not been changed. Candidates can check the important dates related to admission here. The steps to check the result and KCET 2021 result declaration has also been attached below.

KEA in its official statement mentioned, "Government vide notification (25-11-2021) has issued the reduced seats in two engineering college and removed all seats in one engineering college. Furthre, engineering seats surrendered by the managements to the government are also included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix."

KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Important Dates

KCET first round seat allotment result will now be out on November 27, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on November 26, 2021

Exercising options by candidates allotted seats in round 1- November 27 to 30, 2021

Candidates will have to pay the fee and download the admission letter between November 29 and December 1, 2021

The deadline to report to college is December 3, 2021

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to check the result

Candidates should visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in on November 27, 2021

On the Homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Latest Announcements’ tab and then click on the link which reads "Engineering and other courses 1st round seat allotment results”.

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the required login credentials like CET Number and then click on ‘Submit’.

The KCET 1st round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and print a copy for future references

As per the schedule, KEA will first announce the seats for reserved category candidates under special categories such as physically disabled, NCC and sports category followed by general category candidates. As mentioned above, candidates will have to exercise their choices by November 30 and pay the fee by December 1, 2021. In case of any issues faced by the candidates, they can contact KEA’s Help Desk at 08023564583 or email at keaauthority-ka@nic.in.