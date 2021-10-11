Karnataka Min Ashwathnarayan Lauds NEP, Says 'it Will Create A Well-rounded Personality'

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday participated in a workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and said that it aims to create a well-rounded personality in students by imparting knowledge and skills along with instilling patriotism among them.

Further, he added that Indian tradition which emphasizes creating an all-around development in individuals through knowledge has been sidelined in recent times. However, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will aspire to revive that lost tradition without neglecting the global developments. He further added that the policy considers several factors including health and wellness, physical fitness, mental fitness, sports, music, humanities, environment, sustainable development, and many more.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared images from the event and lauded the NEP 2020. Addressing the gathering, he said, "NEP enables to create equitable society by empowering the students including those from the economically weaker sections." The policy has been drafted by taking into account what great visionaries like Vivekananda have defined about education and knowledge and has the objective of making India 'vishwaguru' in the coming years.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Sunday addressed a workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP- 2020). It was jointly organised by the Department of College and Technical Education, Gulbarga University, and the Guaranika Institute of Education. Many other leaders and personalities were also present at the event including Union Minister Shri. Namoshi, Buda President Shri Babu Wali, Vice Chancellors of Gulbarga Vivi Sri Dayananda Agasar, Representatives of the Institute of Education, and Lecturers of various colleges were present at the event.

Earlier in August, Karnataka became the first state to implement the new National Education Policy.

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions India's approach to a modern education system. The new policy replaced the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for not only elementary education but also higher education. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040. While introducing the policy, the government had clarified that students would not be forced to study any particular language. However, it maintained that the medium of instruction would not be shifted from English to any regional language.



