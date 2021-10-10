Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021 Registration To End Tomorrow, See Details Here

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority also known as KEA had earlier started Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021 registration. The online registration process for admission to postgraduate dental degree and diploma courses is scheduled to end on Monday, October 11, 2021. All those candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-MDS, or NEET MDS 2021, can now apply for the Karnataka state quota counselling process. Candidates should make sure to do the same before the deadline that is October 11, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that they can pay the registration fee by October 12, 2021.

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021 registration: Websites to check

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website that is kea.kar.nic.in

On the home[age click on the link ‘Online Application(only for Dental)

Candidates will then have to register and generate login credentials

Login and submit the application form

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also started registration for the second round of NEET MDS counselling for the 50% state quota seats. Registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available for candidates till Monday, October 11, 2021. The seat allotment results are scheduled to be published on October 14, 2021. NEET MDS is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate Dental courses. Last year the exam was held on December 16, 2020. The results or scorecards will be announced on December 31, 2020.