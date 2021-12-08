Karnataka NEET PG MDS (Dental) 2021 Mock Allotment Results To Be Out Today

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the Mock Seat Allotment result for PGET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The counselling result will be announced as part of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or Karnataka NEET PG 2021 counselling which was started on December 6, 2021. In order to check the Mock Seat Allotment result, candidates should visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka NEET PG 2021 Mock Seat Allotment result release time has been announced on December 8, 2021. The notice uploaded on the official website informs that the result will be released in second half after 3 pm. Here is direct link to check result notice. To check the mock allotment order, candidates should be ready with their PGET number to check the mock allotment order. The step-by-step process to check result has been attached below. After releasing the mock seat allotment result, KEA will also be releasing provisional seat allotment results on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Official notice reads, "PG MDS (Dental) 2021 Mock allotment results shall be announced on 8.12.2021 (after 3 pm)

Karnataka NEET PG 2021: Here’s how to check mock allotment result

For checking the result, candidates will have to visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the Homepage, candidates will have to go to the 'Latest Announcements' section

Then candidates will have to click on the link which will read 'PGET Mock Seat Allotment Result.' (To be noted that the mock seat allotment result will be out after 3 pm)

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials like PGET Number and also enter captcha to login.

Post logging in, the Mock Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

Karnataka NEET PG 2021: Check Important Dates Here