Karnataka NEET PG MDS (Dental) 2021 Mock Allotment Results To Be Out Today

Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to release the Mock Seat Allotment result for PGET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The counselling result will be announced as part of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or Karnataka NEET PG 2021 counselling which was started on December 6, 2021. In order to check the Mock Seat Allotment result, candidates should visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka NEET PG 2021 Mock Seat Allotment result release time has been announced on December 8, 2021. The notice uploaded on the official website informs that the result will be released in second half after 3 pm. Here is direct link to check result notice. To check the mock allotment order, candidates should be ready with their PGET number to check the mock allotment order. The step-by-step process to check result has been attached below. After releasing the mock seat allotment result, KEA will also be releasing provisional seat allotment results on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Official notice reads, "PG MDS (Dental) 2021 Mock allotment results shall be announced on 8.12.2021 (after 3 pm)