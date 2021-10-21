Karnataka PGCET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Update: Karnataka Examinations Authority, Bangalore had recently closed the application window for Karnataka PGCET. In a recent move, The Examination Authority has opened its application correction window for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2021). All those students who have already applied for the postgraduate entrance exam can now edit their previously submitted applications. It has to be done by visiting the official website which is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The steps to edit the application form have been mentioned below. Candidates willing to apply for the same should make sure to follow these steps correctly. They will have to log in to the application portal using their user ID and password.

Steps to edit Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form

Registered candidates should visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'PGCET- 2021 Editing of Online Application'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their user ID and password along with the security code (captcha)

Post clicking on the log in the previously filled PGCET 2021 application form will appear on the screen

Candidates should make necessary changes and submit the application form

Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

It is to be noted that Karnataka Examinations Authority will be conducting PGCET 2021 for admission to various postgraduate courses including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech / MArch courses for the year. Important dates have also been mentioned here. PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes is scheduled to be held on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A examination will be held between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Type B exam will begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm. PGCET 2021 for MBA/MCA will be conducted in November second week on November 14 in which MCA exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.