Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed: Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon; Check Details

Karnataka PGCET 2021 date extended: The Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the date for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, also known as the Karnataka PGCET 2021. The Post-Graduate Entrance Examination was scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23. However, the new date of the examination has not been issued by the examination department. On September 21, the board issued an official notice saying the "revised date will be announced soon".

The registration procedure for the Entrance Examination began on September 4 and concluded on September 17. All those students who qualify for the PGCET 2021 will be able to pursue MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, and M.Arch courses across the state. The state board has also postponed the DCET or Diploma exam.

Karnataka PGCET 2021: Karnataka Examinations postponed

The PGCET 2021 will be conducted in November 2021. According to an official notice issued by the PGCET 2021, it read, "As the final year/semester exams of B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., B.E. is not yet completed in a few universities, the PGCET-2021 scheduled to be held on October 22nd, 2021 and 23rd, 2021 for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., and M.Tech courses is postponed to November 2021. The revised schedule will be published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates. "

Along with PGCET 2021, the board also canceled the Diploma Exam, "In view of the Diploma Exams fixed up to November 2021, DCET exam was scheduled to be held on 23-10-2021, for admission to 2nd year/3rd-semester engineering courses has been postponed to November 2021," it added. As per the reports, Karnataka PGCET 2021 has been postponed due to some of the pending exams. The revised schedule is not yet available.

Image: PTI