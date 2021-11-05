Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Steps To Download & More

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, today, November 5, 2021. Candidates who are going to participate in the examination can download the PGCET 2021 Admit Card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka PG Common Entrance Examination is being held to help candidates secure admission to MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, and M.Arch courses for the year 2021-22.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021

STEP 1: Go to the official website at cetelonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the PGCET Admit Card 2021.

STEP 2: Now, in the latest announcement section, click on the link that reads, " PG CET 2021-Admission Ticket download Link".

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

STEP 4: Candidates must enter their information, such as their application number and date of birth.

STEP 5: Following this, the admit card will be visible on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the Admit Card for future reference.

KEA PGCET Exam 2021: Answer Key | Examination Pattern

The Karnataka PGCET Exam 2021 will consist of 100 marks.

The examination will be of 2 hours duration.

The entrance test will have no negative marking and will be conducted on an OMR Sheet.

If objections raised by candidates are valid, then the expert team will review and make changes accordingly.

The Final Answer Key will be released once all the objections raised by the students are answered.

Image: Shutterstock