Karnataka PGCET DCET 2021 Application Window Reopened; Exams Postponed Check Dates

Karnataka PGCET DCET 2021 exam postponed: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the application windows for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2021) will remain open till October 3, 2021. According to the state board's previous orders, the last date to apply for the PGCET and Diploma CET 2021 was September 27. However, the Examination department has now postponed the last date and candidates will now be able to pay the application fee till October 5, 2021.

As per the official statement issued by KEA, the Diploma CET 2021 admission procedure for second and third-year engineering courses has been extended to November. The exam was scheduled to be held on October 23. The examination department has extended the date of the examination because a final year or semester exams for BA, BCom, BSc, and BE courses are pending in some universities. The Karnataka Examinations Authority has also postponed PGCET 2021 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech programs, and the examination for these courses will be conducted in the month of November this year.

Application window reopened: Karnataka PGCET application | Karnataka DCET application

The last date for the submission of special category certificates has also been delayed. The scheduled date to submit the certificate was September 23 to September 27. Karnataka PGCET DCET 2021 will be conducted in the English language in offline mode. The duration of the examination will be 2.5 hours and the exam will be held in one shift.

According to KEA, the department will publish the revised schedule on the official website. If any students face any problems regarding registration or application, they can reach the examination department by using the helpline number-080-23460460. It is recommended that students must visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock