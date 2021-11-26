Karnataka PGCET Provisional Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections

Karnataka PGCET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test answer key 2021 on Thursday, November 25, 2021. It should be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections. The deadline to complete this process is November 28, 2021. The official website on which the provisional answer key has been released is kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET exam was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021 for all candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional key and can also raise objections if they want to. The steps to download the key and raise objections have been attached below.

Candidates must note that they will be able to submit the objections only via an email to keauthority-ka@nic.in. According to the official notification, "mail should be titled as PGCET-2021 - Objection - Subject Name, Version with attachment) on or before 28-11-2021 before 5:00 pm."

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, under the 'Latest Announcements' section, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'PGCET 2021 Provisional Answer Key.'

Candidates should choose the subject from the list and the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to cross-check the answers and raise objections if any.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key

Candidates should know that no objection will be entertained without a valid justification. While submitting the objections, candidates should make sure to mention the subject, version code and question number clearly. Since this is a provisional key, the final answer key will be released too. It will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official websites for being updated about Karnataka PGCET results