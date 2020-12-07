Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 Announced At Kea.kar.nic.in & Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Exam Authority or KEA has recently released the Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam earlier can find it along with Karnataka PGCET Final Answer Key online at the sites kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They can download both of them and keep a print out as well. Here are further details about Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 that you must check out right away.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 out

The Karnataka Exam Authority announced the Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 on December 6, 2020, Sunday. So, students can visit the official websites at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check their PGCET Karnataka 2020 Result online. They can also find Karnataka PGCET Final Answer Key on the sites. We have mentioned some of the steps to download Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 online:

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET Result 2020

Students need to visit the official websites of PGCET Karnataka 2020 at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

They need to find and click on the link for Karnataka PGCET Result 2020.

It will lead them to a new window, where students need to enter their hall ticket number.

After submitting the same, they can download their result and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

As per the official notice by the Karnataka Exam Authority, the announcement of the schedule for verification of documents will take place on the website soon. Candidates need to check in the information bulletin for the list of required things. Moreover, for the verification process, they need to bring original documents. Those who fail to fail to come up with the required ones will not be able to fulfil the eligibility criteria for seeking admission to the Post Graduate courses. Selected students can proceed for the first round of admission by registering for the same. They need to pay their fees by 2 pm on December 7, 2020, Monday.

About the exam

The Karnataka PGCET Result exam took place on October 13 and 14, 2020. It was for candidates interested in getting admission to Post Graduate courses such as M.E./ M. Tech, M. Arch, MBA, MCA, among others in the government colleges of Karnataka. For further details, candidates can check for updates on the official websites.

