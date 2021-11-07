Karnataka: Playschools, Anganwadis To Reopen From Nov 8; Check COVID Guidelines

The Karnataka education department has announced the reopening of playschools, anganwadis from tomorrow, November 8, 2021. All playschools and anganwadis have been instructed to follow strict COVID protocols by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, (BBMP). This decision came on November 6, after the Technical Advisory Committee suggested reopening schools for young children.

However, the school authorities have been directed to reopen schools in only those areas where the Testing Positivity Rate (TRP) is below 2%. While school authorities have been asked to ensure that all teachers are fully vaccinated and have taken consent from children's parents before resuming offline learning. The state government has also asked parents to send their wards to Karnataka playschools and anganwadis after they are fully vaccinated.

Karnataka Playschools, Anganwadi Reopening: Here're COVID guidelines

As per the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, schools will reopen only in areas with a TPR of less than 2%.

The offline classes would function for 2 hours from 10 am to 12 pm.

Teachers and parents must be fully vaccinated.

Students are required to show parents’ consent to attend physical classes.

All the teachers and other staff members are required to strictly follow the COVID guidelines.

As per the guideline issued for the reopening, school authorities have been asked to function only for 2 hours, from 10 am to 12 pm. As per various media reports, the mask is not compulsory for Karnataka playschools and Anganwadi students and this guideline is applicable for children aged below 5 years. COVID cases in Karnataka are on the decline as the state reported only 224 fresh COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by five deaths.

(Image: Unsplash)