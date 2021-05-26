Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 4000 Vacancies

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited online applications for recruitment against 4000 constable posts. The online application process began on May 25 and the last date to apply is June 25, 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for the KSP constable recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website- http://cpc21.ksp-online.in/.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria, fee, selection process

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognized board can apply for the KSP constable posts. The application fee for GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) categories is Rs 400. The fee for SC/ST/Cat-01 categories is Rs 200. The last date to pay the application fee is June 28.

The lower age limit for the post is 19 years. The upper age limit for the GM category is 25 years. The upper age limit for SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B is 27 years. The upper age limit for tribal categories is 30 years.

Candidates will have to clear a written test. Those who clear the written test will have to clear the next stage. The next stage will be ET and PST.

How to apply for KSP constable recruitment 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- http://rec21.ksp-online.in/ or click on the direct link given below

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Current Recruitment' section

Step 3: Click on the 'KSP Constable Recruitment 2021' page.

Step 4: Read the official notification and then apply online

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, pay for the application, and send it.

Step 6: Download a copy of the application form for future use.

Direct link to apply for KSP constable recruitment 2021