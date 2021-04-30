Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 402 Sub-inspector Posts For Graduates

Quick links:
KPSI recruitment 2021
Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: The Karnataka State Police has invited online applications for the recruitment against 402 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector. The official notification was released earlier and now the police department has extended the deadline to apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the post is May 20.
Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not applied for the posts have another chance to submit their applications for the KPSI recruitment 2021. The candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the posts online.