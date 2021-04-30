Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 402 Sub-inspector Posts For Graduates

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: The Karnataka State Police has invited online applications for the recruitment against 402 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector. The official notification was released earlier and now the police department has extended the deadline to apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the post is May 20.

Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not applied for the posts have another chance to submit their applications for the KPSI recruitment 2021. The candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the posts online.

Click here to apply online for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Key Dates

Commencement of KPSI online application: 1 April 2021

Last date for KPSI form submission: 20 May 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply.

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The lower age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale- Rs. 37,900 to Rs. 70850/- per month

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria