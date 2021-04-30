Last Updated:

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 402 Sub-inspector Posts For Graduates

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Application deadline for KPSI recruitment extended till May 20. Apply now for 402 vacancies of sub-inspector in Karnataka.

Written By
Nandini Verma
karnataka police recruitment 2021

KPSI recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: The Karnataka State Police has invited online applications for the recruitment against 402 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector. The official notification was released earlier and now the police department has extended the deadline to apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the post is May 20. 

Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not applied for the posts have another chance to submit their applications for the KPSI recruitment 2021. The candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline to apply for the posts online.

Click here to apply online for KSP PSI Recruitment 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Key Dates

  • Commencement of KPSI online application: 1 April 2021
  • Last date for KPSI form submission: 20 May 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply.

  • Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The lower age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms
  • Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale- Rs. 37,900 to Rs. 70850/- per month

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

  • The selection of the candidates for the Karnataka police sub-inspector posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by an endurance test and physical standard test.
READ | PSSSB Recruitment 2021: PSSSB invites applications for 120 technical assistant posts
READ | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 vacancies till today, graduates eligible
READ | Punjab State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 856 vacancies in PSCB
READ | KTCL Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 24 posts; See direct link here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT