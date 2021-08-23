Karnataka: School Resumes Physical Classes For Class 9-12; Students Express Joy

Karnataka students have expressed immense happiness on being able to return to schools after a big break since schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes across the state returned to schools on Monday, August 23. The students were excited to move back to the physical classes after attending online classes for a long time. They said they were facing issues in online classes, and now it would be easy for them to directly interact with the teachers.

A student in Kalaburagi, Shakia speaking to ANI said, "Online classes used to be interrupted due to network issues. Here, we can get our queries solved directly. Mask, sanitiser and social distancing are compulsory." Meanwhile, another student said, "I am happy with the resuming of the offline classes. I always prefer offline over online because it gives us direct interaction," another student said.

Karnataka CM announces reopening of schools

Karnataka decided to reopen the schools in the state after a big halt of several months. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday, as he said that the state would resume the function of schools from Monday, August 23. The announcement was specifically for students of class 9-12 and pre-university courses.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes." While also appealing to parents to send their children for offline classes, the tweet further mentioned, "Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour."

Earlier, on August 6, Bommai announced that the state administration has agreed to start lessons for students of grades 9 to 12 in two phases beginning August 23. The decision was made during a high-level meeting on COVID management and the reopening of schools and institutions, which was led by the Chief Minister.

(Image credit: ANI)