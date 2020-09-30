Karnataka: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed Till Oct 15 In Wake Of Rising COVID Cases

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till October 15, in wake of rising Coronavirus cases. Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. This announcement comes after the Central government of India issued Unlock 5 guidelines on Wednesday.

"Schools and colleges to remain closed till October 15 in Karnataka, in wake of the rising #COVID19 cases. The government will release a new notification on reopening schools and colleges soon," said Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru.

According to Centre's guidelines, the States or UTs will have to prepare their own standard operating procedure, SOPs regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, DoSEL, Ministry of Education.

Centre's Unlock 5 Guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday further relaxed lockdown restrictions and has now allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theaters, and multiplexes with upto 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. Business to business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming polls for the training of sportspersons, entertainment parks, and similar places will also be permitted to open for which the government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP).

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. Now State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after October 15, which will be subject to the following conditions:

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike of over 10,400 new COVID-19 cases and 136 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,92,911 and the toll to 8,777, the health department said. The day also saw 6,628 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 10,453 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 4,868 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on September 13 with 9,894 cases. As of September 29 evening, cumulatively 5,92,911 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,777 deaths and 4,76,378 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

