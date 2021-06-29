Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2021: The Karnataka government has released the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2021 on the official website today. Candidates who are registered for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will get their admit cards from their schools. Read on to know how to get your Karnataka SSLC admit card 2021.

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2021 Download

The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of KSEEB. It must be noted that the admit card will have to be downloaded by the school principals from the KSEEB website and provide to their students. Students must contact their school administration to get their admit cards. KSEEB has also started a helpline number for those who face difficulties in downloading the admit card. The helpline numbers are- 08023310075, 08023310076.

How to download Karnataka Class 10th admit card 2021

Visit the official website of KSEEB- sslc.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab Click on SSLC login A login page will open on the screen School principals must key in their username and password and captcha as shown on the screen The Karnataka SSLC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout Put the sign and stamp of the school and give it to the students.

Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC Admit Card

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will begin on July 19. The exam will be held for two days. On the first day, students will appear for core subjects- Maths, Science, Social Science. On July 22, the exam will be held for language papers. There will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. The number of exam centers has been increased from 48,000 to 73,066. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held in the month of April- May. However, the exam was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 8.76 lakh candidates will appear for the Karnataka class 10 exam 2021. The exam will be held on two days- July 19 and July 22.