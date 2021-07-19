Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Begins Today, CM Wishes Students A Day Ahead Of Exams

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021: The exam begins on Monday at 10.30 AM. Registered students were already asked to report to their respective exam centres mentioned on the admit card, on all exam dates. Social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols are to be maintained at the centres. The state government has made all the arrangements to ensure that the exams are held safely. Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday evening took to Twitter to extend his wishes to students a day ahead of exams.

My best wishes to all the students appearing for SSLC exams tomorrow. I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 18, 2021

With the aim of inspecting the centres and viewing the preparations, State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar recently visited a few examination centres of Bengaluru. The minister's office issued a statement that said that a teacher in Haveri, who misappropriated the fees paid by 30 students, has been suspended. These 30 students will not be able to take the ongoing exams but will be allowed to take exams in August, 2021. The state is planning to hold supplement exams in August 2021. Addressing the concern of these students that Karnataka 10th results 2021 will show that they appeared in the supplementary exam, the notification clarified that the marksheet won't reflect the same.

Karnataka SSLC exam dates

The exams will be held on 19th and 22nd July 2021. The Karnataka government will follow the new standards brought about by them. As per the information available, the exams will be held in an unconventional way by using OMR sheets. The exam duration will be three hours. The exam being conducted on July 19 will cover Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, and the exam scheduled to be conducted on July 22 is of language subjects, such as Kannada, English, Hindi, and Sanskrit.

