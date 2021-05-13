Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Class 10 Board Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced the postponement of the state's SSLC or Class 10 board exams 2021. The exam has been deferred in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the country. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 was scheduled to begin on June 21.

Karnataka SSLC Exams postponed

The news of the postponement of Karanataka SSLC was tweeted by ANI quoting Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday. "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. The revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar," ANI tweeted.

SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File photo) pic.twitter.com/UUi76qGwbi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Karnataka has already postponed a number of exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Karnataka Examinations Authority postponed the Karnataka CET exam which was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8. The KCET 2021 examination will now be conducted on August 28 and 29. Karnataka government has also postponed the Second Pre University Exam and announced to promote all students of First Pre-University students without any exams.

Board Exams Postponed

National Boards like CBSE and ICSE along with almost all state boards have either postponed or cancelled class 10th and 12th board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE had on April 14 announced to cancel the class 10 exams and postpone class 12 exams until the situation is conducive for holding the exams. ICSE has also followed the same. Many states have also cancelled the class 10th board exams and opted for an alternative assessment scheme to evaluate the students.