SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka Declared: 71.8% Students Pass, Six Students Score Full Marks

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released its Class X board examination result today. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the state board, which is 'kseeb.kar.nic.in'. The pass percentage this year stood at 71.8 per cent as 8,11,050 students cleared the exam out of the 8,48,203 students who appeared. The pass percentage this year is lower than the previous year. A total of six students scored perfect marks 625 out of 625, meaning 100 percent.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website - www.karresults.nic.in

Step 2. Search for the link that mentions SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3. Fill in your roll number, date of birth and other details to log in

Step 4. Press submit button

Step 5. Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the screen

The SSLC exam in Karnataka, which was earlier scheduled to take place from March 29 onwards was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The exams were later conducted by the state board from June 25 to July 3. The state government arranged for transportation services for students from rural areas and neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala. Last year, the results were out on April 30 and the passing percentage was 73.70 with girls outshining boys. The passing percentage of girls stood at 79.59 as opposed to boys' pass percentage of 68.46.

(Image Credit: PTI)