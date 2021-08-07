Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon, Likely To Be Out By Aug 10

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is gearing up to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Date soon. As per media reports, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Date for Class 10 result is expected to be announced by August 10, 2021. However, it is to be clarified that no official confirmation has been made. Students who registered themselves are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 can check it on the official websites. List of websites is mentioned below.

KSEEB Class 10 Result: Websites to check

karresults.nic.in kseeb.kar.nic.in sslc.karnataka.gov.in

KSEEB Result 2021: Date and Time

The results are expected to be out on August 10, 2021

Results will be out by evening (6 pm)

How to view results

The candidate should visit the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Post uploading of results, the result link will be displayed on the homepage

Post clicking on the result link, candidates will be directed to another page

Fill in the required roll number and other details

Fill in the credentials and click on submit to view the results

Results will be displayed on the screen, download and print the same

Over 8 lakh students appeared for Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 and are waiting for their results. To be noted that KSEEB has already released the answer key for Karnataka SSLC Results 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated.

Revaluations of SSLC examinations

Students who will not be satisfied or confident about the scores or grades they will receive can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form.