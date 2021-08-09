Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Out, 99.9% Pass, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 has been out today. Here are the steps registered candidates need to follow to download their scorecards online and on phone.

Ruchika Kumari
Karnataka SSLC result 2021

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka class 10 result 2021 on August 9, 2021. This year 99.9% of students have passed the class 10th exam. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th examination can now check their board results online. The KSEEB Karnataka 10th result 2021 has not been uploaded on the official websites yet. Once it is uploaded the result link will be available on the official websites mentioned below. Candidates can download the result on desktop as well as on a mobile phone. Here is how to download the Karnataka class 10th result 2021.

Websites to check

  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. karresults.nic.in
  3. kseeb.kar.nic.in 
  4. sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 download on mobile

  • Go to any of the websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage click on the SSLC Result 2021 link 
  • Candidates are hereby informed that result link will be active shortly
  • Enter the roll number and password 
  • The Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates can take the screenshot or can download and take the printout for future references

KSEEB Result 2021: Important Dates

  • Results have been announced on August 9, 2021
  • Exam was conducted on 19th and 22nd July 2021

This year over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2021. KSEEB had conducted the exams for core subjects like science, social science, and mathematics. It was conducted on July 19,2021. All the language papers were held on July 22, 2021. Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the results. To be noted that KSEEB has already released the answer key for Karnataka SSLC Results 2021. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka B.C Nagesh wishes the students ahead of results. 

Revaluations of SSLC examinations 

Students who will not be satisfied with their scores or grades can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form.

