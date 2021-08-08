Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Check Website & Other Details Here

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 date. As per a result committee member from Board, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 will be announced by Monday, August 09, 2021. Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the board results of 8.19 lakh students on Monday. Students who registered themselves are waiting for their Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 can check it on the official websites. The list of websites is mentioned below. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results (once declared).

KSEEB Result 2021: Date and Time

The results are expected to be out on August 9, 2021

Results will be out in the second half at 3.30 pm

KSEEB Class 10 Result: Websites to check

karresults.nic.in kseeb.kar.nic.in sslc.karnataka.gov.in

How to view results

The candidate should visit the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in and go to result tab to look for SSLC link.

Candidates are hereby informed that post uploading of results, the result link will be displayed on the homepage.

Post clicking on the result link, candidates will be directed to another page.

Fill in the required roll number and other details and click on submit to view the results.

Results will be displayed on the screen, download and print the same.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 and are waiting for their results. To be noted that KSEEB has already released the answer key for Karnataka SSLC Results 2021. Here is the direct link to the answer key. The MCQ-based exam was conducted on July 19 and 22, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated.

Revaluations of SSLC examinations

Students who will not be satisfied with their scores or grades, can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form.