Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Where And How To Check Karnataka 10th Result On Mobile Phone

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will on Monday announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th examination will be able to check their board results online. The KSEEB Karnataka 10th result 2021 will be available from 3.30 pm onwards on its official websites.

Candidates will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 on a desktop as well as on a mobile phone. Here in this article, we will tell you how to download your Karnataka class 10th result 2021 on your mobile phone. To check your result on mobile, one should have a smartphone- android/ iPhone/ Windows phone with an active internet connection. Check the steps given below to know how to download your Karnataka SSLC result 2021 on a mobile phone.

Karnataka SSLC Result: How to check scores on mobile phone

Open Google Chrome or any browser on your smartphone

In the address bar type the official website as mentioned below

karresults.nic.in karresults.nic.in kseeb.kar.nic.in sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Go to the result page

Click on the SSLC Result 2021 link

Key in your roll number and password

Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take its screenshot or download the page for future references.

Karnataka KSEEB had conducted the class 10th exam for state board students on July 19 and 22. Around 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the Karnataka SSLC examination 2021. The board exam was cut short this year in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. KSEEB had conducted the exams for core subjects like science, social science, and mathematics on the first day, July 19, and language papers on the second day, July 22.