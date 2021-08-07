Karnataka SSLC Result Dates Likely To Be Announced By August 10; Read Where To Check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will soon be announcing the results of the secondary school examination (SSLC) this month. Candidates can check their results on the official website of KSEEB after it is declared. Read on to know how to check SSLC Results 2021.

SSLC Exams 2021: Result dates

The Karnataka State Education Board is expected to release results for the SSLC examination 2021 by August 10.

The secondary examinations were conducted between July 19 and July 23.

The SSLC exams were conducted in a new format this year due to restrictions forced upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Offline exams were completed in a single day for subjects, including maths, science, and social science. The language exams were conducted on the following day.

This year's SSLC Exams saw a student turnout of 99.60%.

How to check results online?

For checking their Karnataka SSLC results online, students can visit the official website of the Karnataka Secondary School Examination Board. Follow the given steps to check your SSLC Karnataka Result 2021

Go to the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The result link will be displayed on the homepage of the website.

Click on the result link. You will be directed to another page asking for your roll number and other details.

Fill in the credentials and submit to view the results.

A provisional mark sheet will be provided online. Students can download the mark sheets and save PDFs.

Students will also be able to obtain hard copies of their mark sheets from their schools after the publication of the results.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 Result links:

Candidates who have appeared for the KSEEB SSLC Exams 2021 can go to the given websites for viewing their mark sheets. They may also pre-register via SMS using mobile phones.

Revaluations of SSLC examinations

Students who are not satisfied or confident about the scores or grades they have received in the secondary examinations this year, may apply for reevaluation or appear for the examination a second time. They would need to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form. The students must report to authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

(Image Credits: PTI)