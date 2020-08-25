Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 Time Table Out At 'kseeb.kar.nic.in', Check Details

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has recently released the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table. So, students who are interested in appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 can check the Supplementary time table on the official website at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 would take place from September 21, 2020, to September 28, 2020. We have mentioned further details about the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table and SSLC exam 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table out

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has recently released the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table on its official website at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates can check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table and gather other information from the same. The Supplementary time table 2020 consists of details like dates, timings, SSLC exam 2020 duration, subject codes, and maximum marks for every subject. Check out some of the details from the Supplementary time table 2020:

SSLC exam 2020 details

The SSLC exam 2020 would be of a little over three hours. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 would begin at 10: 30 am and would go on till 1:45 pm. Moreover, students would receive 15 minutes for reading the question paper for all subjects during the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020. Here are the details about Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table that you must check out.

Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table

Here is the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 time table for your reference. Check out the Supplementary time table 2020:

Date Subject September 21, 2020 Core Subject

Mathematics, Sociology September 22, 2020 First Language:

Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit September 23, 2020 Core Subject:

Social Science September 24, 2020 Second Language:

English, Kannada September 25, 2020 Third Language:

Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu NSQF Exam Subjects:

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness September 26, 2020 Core Subject:

Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science, Indian Economics September 28, 2020 Core Subject:

Science, Political Science, Karnatak Music/ Hindustani Music

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries