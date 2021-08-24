Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Schedule, To Begin From Sept 27

KSEEB has announced the schedule for Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination to begin from Sept 27. Check out the full timetable here.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Examination 2021. The KSEEB SSLC exam schedule is now available on the official website of KSEEB, i.e. sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021 is scheduled to begin from September 27, 2021. Meanwhile, students can check all the details related to the exam here.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021 | KSEEB SSLC supplementary exam schedule | Important Dates

Day/Date Timing Examination
  • September 27, 2021

 

  • 10:30am to 1:30pm                                                      

 

  • Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music  

 
  • September 27, 2021
  • 2:30pm to 5pm

 

  • Junior Technical Subjects - Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering-2, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science

 

 

  • September 27, 2021

 
  • 2:30pm to 4pm

 

  • Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music Practical exam

 

 

  • September 29, 2021

 
  • 10:30am to 1:30pm
  • First Language - (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)
  • Second Language - (English, Kannada)
  • Third Language - (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

 

  • September 29, 2021

 
  • 10:30am to 1:30pm

 

  • NSQF Exam Subjects - Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

 

 

  • September 30, 2021

 
  • School will decide

 

  • Practical and Oral Exams for Junior Technical Subjects (JTS)

Karnataka SSLC exam schedule 2021 | KSEEB More details

There will be no exam on September 28, and the Karnataka SSLC board has announced that an additional 15 minutes will be given to physically challenged candidates. It must be noted that this is the final schedule for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021. Henceforth, no changes to the timetable will be made. The Karnataka SSC exam schedule which is mentioned above is applicable for all students across Karnataka.

