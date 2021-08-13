Karnataka TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Karnataka TET Admit Card 2021: The hall tickets for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test also known as KARTET 2021 have been released by the School Education Department, Karnataka. Candidates who registered themselves for taking the eligibility test can now download their admit cards. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website and need to be downloaded from there. The official website is schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download their hall tickets for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2021.

KTET 2021: Important Dates

The admit cards have been released and uploaded on August 12, 2021

The last date to download hall tickets is August 22, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021

KTET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates should visit the official website which is schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Generate Admission Ticket of KARTET-2021'

OR here is the direct link to download admit card

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the user name and password

Post clicking on the download hall ticket option, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Karnataka TET: Details

The exam has a total of two papers namely Paper-I and Paper-II. The duration of Paper I is two and a half hours. MCQ-based pattern will be followed a total of 150 questions will be asked. In Pater I questions will be asked from Language, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and others. The total marks of Paper-II are also 150. It consists of subjects such as Mathematics & Science, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language. The medium of question papers for the KARTET 2021 Exam is Kannada, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telegu, and Marathi. Candidates are hereby informed that Paper I is conducted for those who want to teach from classes 1 to 5. Whereas, candidates who want to teach from classes VI to VIII, appear for KARTET 2021 paper II examinations.