Karnataka TET Answer Key 2021: Objection Window Closes Today; Here's How To Challenge

Karnataka TET Answer Key 2021: The Karnataka School Education Board had recently released the Karnataka TET 2021 answer key for both Paper I as well as Paper II. Registered candidates who took the exam and have not downloaded the answer key can do it now. The deadline to download Kartet answer key 2021 and raise objections, if any, is August 31, 2021.

Post going through the answer key, if any candidate finds that there is some issue with the answers or questions and wants to raise an objection, he/she has the option to do it. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates must consider that the only mode to raise objections is online. As per the official notification, in order to raise objections candidates will also have to submit relevant and supporting documents with it. From the time of submitting their objection, 24 hours will be given to make the necessary corrections.

Karnataka TET 2021: Important Dates

The answer key was released on August 24, 021

The deadline to raise Karnataka tet answer key objection is August 31, 2021 (5:30 pm)

KTET answer key download steps

Registered candidates who took the exam must visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the official website, candidate should click on the notification related to Paper I and Paper II Answer Key

Candidates after clicking on their respective paper have the option of checking their answer keys of both the papers, paper I as well as paper II

The answer key will be displayed in pdf format

Candidates who are going to raise objections should make sure to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

As mentioned above, candidates will have to fill the application form online for raising objections. Candidates in order to fill the form will have to log in by entering their application number and date of birth. To be noted that Karnataka TET 2021 Exam was conducted on August 22, 2021, for the recruitment of teachers for classes 1 to 8.