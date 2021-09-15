Last Updated:

Karnataka TET Result 2021 Declared, Check How To Download KTET 2021 Result & More Details

Karnataka TET Result 2021: The results for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility test has been published on Sept 13. Check how to download KTET result 2021.

Karnataka state board has published the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility test, KTET 2021 Result on September 13. The Karnataka TET 2021 exam is conducted for the selection of teachers who would teach the students of standards 1 to 8. The exam was held in two shifts as it had two papers. Paper-1 was conducted for recruitment of teachers who would be teaching for classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 was conducted for the selection of teachers who would be teaching for classes 6 to 8

The Karnataka TET 2021 exam concluded on August 22. Only those candidates who scored 60% or above in the TET exam would be considered qualified in TET. It must be noted that the validity of the Karnataka TET qualifying certificate will be for a lifetime. Meanwhile, Candidates can get all the information related to KTET result 2021 on this website.

Karnataka TET Result 2021: Here's how to download KTET result 2021

  • STEP 1: Visit the official website of -KTET or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, KARTET Result 2021
  • STEP 3: A window will open on the screen, where the candidates will be required to enter the log credentials.
  • STEP 4: The Credentials include the application number and DOB.
  • STEP 5: Now, then the result would be automatically displayed on the screen.
  • STEP 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

First Published:
