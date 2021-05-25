Karnataka University Recruitment 2021 Begins, Apply On Kud.ac.in

Karnataka University has invited applications for various non-teaching posts at the university. For this recruitment campaign, a total of 15 unfilled seats for the positions have been notified. Those interested in applying must do so on the official website by June 5 at the latest. Candidates who get selected can draw from Rs 11,160 to Rs 25,860, More information about the openings, qualifying requirements, the application process, and other specifics may be found here.

Important dates:

Application form submission last date: June 05th, 2021

Karnataka University recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Director- 01

Workshop Officer/Manager- 01

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 02

Work Supervisor- 02

Electrician- 03

Carpenter- 01

Turner- 01

Fitter- 01

Assistant Horticulture Officer- 01

Assistant (Law Directory)- 01

Placement Officer-01

Karnataka University vacancy Eligibility

Educational requirements: The minimum educational requirements for each position vary. Electricians, Carpenters, Turners, and Fitters must have completed class 10. Candidates for the Assistant Director position must have a postgraduate degree from a recognised university.

Age limit: All applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Karnataka university notification

Candidates must apply in person for non-teaching staff positions at Karnataka University. They must obtain the application form from the official website, print it, and return it along with the needed documents to the appropriate department. Here is how to fill the form.

How to apply for the Karnataka University recruitment

To apply for the posts at Karnataka University Recruitment, a candidate must visit the official website of the Karnataka University by visiting https://www.kud.ac.in/ or click here for a direct link. On the home page of the website, a candidate will have to go to the notification tab Next, they will see a notification that reads, “Inviting Applications for various Non-Teaching Posts under Consolidated salary basis” dated 05/0502021 They will be directed to the application form for the chosen post. Click the link to download the application form on the following page. Print it out and fill in all of the relevant information. In the designated column, paste a recent passport-size photograph and a copy of all required documents.

Salaries at Karnataka University in 2021

The monthly remuneration for all shortlisted candidates would range from Rs 11,160 to Rs 25,860, depending on their position.

